Hear us roar!

Iola Elementary School fifth-graders met Sluggerrr, the Kansas City Royals mascot, Thursday upon completing their Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

Local News

Lanie Mileham, left, reads her D.A.R.E. essay while being watched by Iola Elementary School classmate Emma Wilson, Sluggerrr, the official mascot of the Kansas City Royals, and Daren the D.A.R.E. Lion Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Elementary School fifth-graders celebrated at Thursday’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) graduation ceremony.

Lanie Mileham, Emma Wilson, Olivia Appling and Augustus Cook were chosen to read their essays.

Others honored for  their essays were Jonas Mueller, Charley Kerr, Graesyn Mathews, Elijah Mentzer, Laken Kern, Raelynn Mason, Paisyn Murphy, Braylinn Findley, Raina Borjas and Wren Clift.

Joining in on the fun were Sluggerrr, the official mascot of the Kansas City Royals, and Daren, the D.A.R.E. Lion.

