HHS alum eyes future in rural healthcare

Noah Johnson has been accepted into the Scholars in Rural Health Program at the KU School of Medicine. He will shadow physicians for 200 hours in the two years prior to medical school.

Local News

July 24, 2020 - 2:56 PM

Noah Johnson

Humboldt native Noah Johnson has just earned the honor of being accepted into the Scholars in Rural Health Program through the KU School of Medicine.

“It’s kind of been a dream of mine, since I wanted to be in medicine, especially rural medicine,” he said.

Through the program, Johnson will shadow physicians for 200 hours in the two years prior to medical school, as well as work with mentors in the community.

