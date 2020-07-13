HHS grads reflect on memories cut short

Yeah sometimes this old life will leave you wishing
That you had five more minutes.
— Scotty McCreery
Congratulations to the HHS Class of 2020! You can view or order additional photos from Sunday’s commencement here.
HUMBOLDT — Taylor Beeman vowed to make her commencement speech short and sweet Sunday. “Kind of like our senior year.”
Beeman and fellow classmate Cooper Jaro were voted as class speakers for Humboldt HIgh School’s graduating senior class Sunday.
The ceremony came two months later than usual, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but still drew a large crowd to the outdoor ceremony that nearly filled the HHS football stadium with spectators.
Beeman noted how the Class of 2020’s official song — “Five More Minutes,” by Scotty McCreery — became all too profound because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
“All we needed was five more minutes of spring sports. Five more minutes of our last days. Five more minutes of senior trips. Five more minutes of saying goodbye to people we’ve gone to school with all our lives.”
Jaro, meanwhile, offered thanks to everyone from teachers, parents and coaches to the food service staff and school board members in his comments.
He praised his classmates for their accomplishments in the classroom, on the athletic field and through other activities.
“Keep striving for greatness, taking on new responsibilities, saying yes and never settle for ‘it’s fine’ or ‘good enough,” Jaro said. “It’s relationships that make us better.”
SEVERAL students were noted for their academic accomplishments. Drake Hottenstein was named the recipient of the Humboldt Lions Club Watch, while Alayna Johnson received the Lions Club scholarship. Emma Johnson was awarded the G.A.L.S. FCE award during the 25-minute ceremony.
OTHER scholarship recipients:
Ashley Clinic Life Sciences Scholarship — Emma Johnson
Ashley Clinic Legacy Scholarship — Luke Yokum
B&W Scholarship — Conor Eitel
Roy and Charles Barnett Scholarship (community college or trade school) — Logan Dillow and Kaylie Hole.
Roy and Charles Barnett Scholarship (for Pittsburg State or Emporia State University) — Josh Hull
Warren and Shirley Breiner Scholarship — Drake Hottenstein
Lance Eric Carlson Scholarship — Tymber Kaufman
Bryan Dunn Memorial Scholarship — Cooper Jaro
Community National Bank “CUB” Scholarship — Taylor Beeman and Cooper Jaro
Kevin Ewing Memorial Scholarship — Taylor Beeman
Lindsey Friederich Memorial Scholarship — Emma Johnson
Lee and Leah Grennell Memorial Scholarship — Cooper Jaro
Humboldt Fire Department Scholarship — Kaylie Hole and Michael Young
Humboldt High School Alumni Scholarship — Kaylie Hole and Emma Johnson
Humboldt Educational Foundation Scholarship — Taylor Beeman, Logan Dillow, Drake Hottenstein, Cooper Jaro, Alayna Johnson and Emma Johnson
Ronald L. Jay Memorial Scholarship — Joshua Hull, Cooper Jaro and Reid Smith
Johnson/Wilhite Journalism Scholarship — Taylor Beeman, Alayna Johnson and Emma Johnson
Korte Family Scholarship — Joseph Froggatte and Alayna Johnson
LaHarpe Alumni Scholarship — Cooper Jaro
McFadden Scholarship — Drake Hottenstein, Alayna Johnson and Emma Johnson
Monarch Cement Company Scholarship — Emma Johnson
Dean A. McGee Scholarship — Logan Dillow
Ronald Moore Memorial Scholarship — Jackson Aikins
Max K. Rickerson Scholarship — Cooper Jaro
Michelle Setter Memorial Scholarship — Joshua Hull
Margaret L. Sharp Memorial Scholarship — Alayna Johnson
Kyle Swope Memorial Scholarship — Cooper Jaro
Kathleen Young Memorial Scholarship — Drake Hottenstein, Alayna Johnson and Emma Johnson
National Honor Society — Taylor Beeman, Logan Dillow, Kilea Heslop, Kaylie Hole, Drake Hottenstein, Cooper Jaro, Alayna Johnson, Emma Johnson, Winter Snyder and Nichole Turner.
