A crowd of nearly 600 students saw the inner workings of the Kansas legal system Tuesday.

Students from Iola, Humboldt, Moran, Yates Center, Chanute and Fort Scott nearly filled the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to capacity to watch a special session of the Kansas of Appeals.

“If this isn’t the largest crowd we’ve ever had for oral arguments, I can’t think of where we could have had a larger one,” Judge Angela Coble said at the outset.