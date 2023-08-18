Higher property values lead to lower tax levy

Allen County commissioners will have a budget hearing on Tuesday morning before approving a plan to decrease property taxes by about a half of a mill.

The budget hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. They will also have a hearing on the revenue neutral rate, which is what it would take to generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year using the current assessed valuation.

The county’s valuation increased by about $10 million this year, to $172.2 million up from $163.7 million last year. That means each mill — or taxing unit — will generate more money.