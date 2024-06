Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) perform maintenance on US 54 Highway Thursday morning in Gas. According to Priscilla Petersen, KDOT Public Affairs, the work includes concrete stitching. “The crews are filling cracks in the highway by drilling down into them, placing rebar, and then filling with epoxy,” explained Petersen. She added that the maintenance is a one-day project that should result in no traffic delays.