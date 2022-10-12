Historical Society celebrates Jefferson

Former teachers at Jefferson Elementary School will offer tours and nostalgia Thursday.

The Allen County Historical Society will feature Jefferson Elementary at its annual meeting. A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.; the tours will begin at 7. Teachers will be located in their former classrooms and will discuss their time at the school.

Jefferson opened in 1940 and closed at the end of the previous school year, as the new Iola Elementary School welcomed its first class in the fall.