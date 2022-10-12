 | Wed, Oct 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Historical Society celebrates Jefferson

The Allen County Historical Society will tour the old Jefferson Elementary School building Thursday evening. Several former teachers will be on hand to offer tours of the building, which closed upon the opening of Iola Elementary School this fall.

Local News

October 12, 2022 - 2:05 PM

Jefferson Elementary School Register file photo

Former teachers at Jefferson Elementary School will offer tours and nostalgia Thursday.

The Allen County Historical Society will feature Jefferson Elementary at its annual meeting. A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.; the tours will begin at 7. Teachers will be located in their former classrooms and will discuss their time at the school.

Jefferson opened in 1940 and closed at the end of the previous school year, as the new Iola Elementary School welcomed its first class in the fall.

Related
January 31, 2022
February 18, 2020
September 19, 2018
July 9, 2013
Most Popular