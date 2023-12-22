Holiday traditions stand test of time, but also evolve

Clara Wicoff Misenhelter

I’m one of those people who wants to put their Christmas decorations up on November 1st because Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year.

I was so excited when the city put up the Christmas lights around town, and even more excited to get my own Christmas tree put up in my house the day after Thanksgiving. This will be the first for my husband and me as a married couple, and I am excited for both the continuation of our families’ traditions as well as the start of our own traditions together.