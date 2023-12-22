 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Holiday traditions stand test of time, but also evolve

Register readers share what makes Christmas special

By

Local News

December 22, 2023 - 1:17 PM

The extended family of Mary Kay and David Heard enjoy Christmas dinner last year.

Clara Wicoff Misenhelter

I’m one of those people who wants to put their Christmas decorations up on November 1st because Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year.

I was so excited when the city put up the Christmas lights around town, and even more excited to get my own Christmas tree put up in my house the day after Thanksgiving. This will be the first for my husband and me as a married couple, and I am excited for both the continuation of our families’ traditions as well as the start of our own traditions together. 

