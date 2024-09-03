Homegrown in Colony

Colony Day featured a parade, a cornhole tournament, kids tractor pull, homemade pie contest, homemade salsa competition, vendors, and musical entertainment by the band Prairie Fire on Saturday.
The “Homegrown Blooms of Fun” float went all out while keeping to the theme. Ladies dressed as sunflowers spritzed the crowd with water, giving some relief from the afternoon heat.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
Kids scramble to the street to collect candy thrown during the Colony Day parade Saturday.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
The Crest High School marching band performed in the Colony Day parade Saturday.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
Community members look on as the parade begins Saturday at the Colony Day festivities.
Photo by Sarah Haney
eeping with this year’s Colony Day theme — “Homegrown” — members of the Ellington family dressed up as various produce and threw candy from their float.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register