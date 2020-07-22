Hospital sales tax extension on ballot

The word “new” is a bit misleading, supporters of a “new sales tax” say.
Voters will decide Aug. 4 whether to approve a quarter sales tax to support Allen County Regional Hospital.
It’s essentially the same tax voters approved 10 years ago, and for a similar purpose. The tax sunsets at the end of the year, so taxpayers are being asked to approve another one for the next five years.
