Hospital sales tax extension on ballot

Allen County voters are being asked to renew a quarter-cent sales tax, with revenues earmarked for Allen County Regional Hospital. The tax has been in place the past 10 years, and was one of the key components in the new hospital's construction.

Local News

July 22, 2020 - 10:40 AM

Allen County Regional Hospital

The word “new” is a bit misleading, supporters of a “new sales tax” say.

Voters will decide Aug. 4 whether to approve a quarter sales tax to support Allen County Regional Hospital.

It’s essentially the same tax voters approved 10 years ago, and for a similar purpose. The tax sunsets at the end of the year, so taxpayers are being asked to approve another one for the next five years.

