Hospital seeks new administrator

Allen County Regional Hospital has named an interim administrator after Jeremy Armstrong resigned effective May 18, a representative of Saint Luke’s Health System said.

Armstrong oversaw operations at the Iola hospital as well as the Anderson County Hospital in Garnett.

“We thank him for his service and wish him the best in his next chapter,” Emily Hohenberg, director of media relations, said in an email.

Patrick Altenhofen will serve as interim administrator until a replacement is named, Hohenberg said.

Armstrong joined the staff in September 2022. He is a native of Wetmore and previously led hospitals in Marion and Beloit.

Saint Luke’s took over management and operations of the Allen County hospital in July 2020. Elmore Patterson served as administrator when that change was made, and resigned in June 2022.