Hot to trot

July 23, 2020

Cassidy Friend, with the Logan Pals 4-H Club, warms up her horse, Bell, before the performance events at the 4-H Horse Show Wednesday night at the Allen County Fair. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Cassidy Friend, with the Logan Pals 4-H Club, warms up her horse, Bell, before the performance events at the 4-H Horse Show Wednesday night at the Allen County Fair.

The fair was scaled down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and drew just a small crowd of family.

The Fair hits high gear — for the 4-H’ers at least — starting tonight with livestock contests each night through Saturday.

