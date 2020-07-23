Hot to trot

Cassidy Friend, with the Logan Pals 4-H Club, warms up her horse, Bell, before the performance events at the 4-H Horse Show Wednesday night at the Allen County Fair.
The fair was scaled down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and drew just a small crowd of family.
The Fair hits high gear — for the 4-H’ers at least — starting tonight with livestock contests each night through Saturday.
