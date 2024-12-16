Humanity House offers Christmas gift giveaway

Humanity House is bringing back a Christmas tradition, with a little extra dose of homemade holiday cheer.

A Humanity House Christmas will offer a festive night of celebration and giving, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at 110 East Street. Families will enter one-at-a-time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and pick out a gift. They’ll be served cookies and hot chocolate as they exit.

Many of the gifts available are homemade, with more than 300 stuffed animals made by local volunteers. Crafters at Colony’s United Methodist Church have worked since this summer to cut, sew and stuff about 150 bears to give away at the Christmas event. Another volunteer who asked to remain anonymous has sewn another 100 or so stuffed animals. Each bear and animal is one-of-a-kind and made with love.

In addition to the stuffed animals, some children may receive a refurbished bicycle. Ron Nelson is an Allen County native who now lives in Bonner Springs. His hobby is to collect old bicycles, tricycles and other items to refurbish and donate to Humanity House. He also has been working for several months to prepare for this event.

Other small gifts also will be available.

Also at Friday’s event, the Cunningham family will sing Christmas carols in front of the building from 5 to 7 p.m.

“There’s so many families that just need a little extra help at Christmas,” said Humanity House director Barbara Button.

“We hope they leave filled with the joy of Christmas,” added Georgia Masterson, one of Humanity House’s founders.

Parents who need extra help this holiday season can come to Humanity House on Dec. 23 to pick out toys, while supplies last.

THIS year’s event brings a reminder of a previous Humanity House holiday activity, Santa’s Toy Shop. That event was conceived by Humanity House founder Tracy Call, who wanted to make sure every child received at least one gift for Christmas. The shop became a holiday tradition for eight years, with the final event in 2019.