Humboldt among K-State visit sites

MANHATTAN — Allen County will be the first stop for Kansas State University officials this fall for what is the second year of community visits across Kansas. The initiative focuses on the communities of Kansas.

“A next-generation land-grant university listens to the people it serves, and that’s exactly what we are trying to do through this community visit initiative,” said K-State President Richard Linton. “We’re the university for Kansans, and our first year of community visits was a vital opportunity for us to engage with thousands of people in 73 counties across the state. I can’t wait to build on that momentum and connect with communities that represent the remaining 32 counties so that we can paint all 105 counties purple in the upcoming academic year.”

The 2023-2024 academic year will include visits to Allen County, Barton County, Ellis County, Jackson County, Norton County, Phillips County, Reno County, Seward County and Smith County.