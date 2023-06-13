Humboldt clamps down on parking

HUMBOLDT — “We are not your driveway,” is Humboldt’s message to those who park their oversized vehicles along the city’s streets, said Mayor Nobby Davis.

Humboldt Council members unanimously agreed to create an ordinance that forbids parking semi-trucks, fifth-wheel trailers, recreation vehicles, farm implements and other large vehicles along city streets for long periods of time.

Council members acted on the advice of the Council’s Street Committee, which met recently to discuss the contentious matter.