Humboldt clamps down on parking

Humboldt City Council members approved an ordinance that prohibits long-term parking for oversized vehicles such as semis, RVs and tractors.

Jeff Barnett, left, and Matt Korte speak Monday to Humboldt City Council members Monday about a recent acoustic music festival. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — “We are not your driveway,” is Humboldt’s message to those who park their oversized vehicles along the city’s streets, said Mayor Nobby Davis.

Humboldt Council members unanimously agreed to create an ordinance that forbids parking semi-trucks, fifth-wheel trailers, recreation vehicles, farm implements and other large vehicles along city streets for long periods of time.

Council members acted on the advice of the Council’s Street Committee, which met recently to discuss the contentious matter.

