Humboldt Council clamps down on big rig parking

HUMBOLDT — The ordinance to restrict semi-trailers from parking along city streets has been on the books for decades, Humboldt Council members learned Monday night, but never enforced.

That willingness to turn a blind eye caught up with them when “just one guy,” turned into several parking their rigs in front of people’s homes, causing a problem for fellow residents.

Last month, Council members ordered City Attorney Fred Works to draft an ordinance banning the parking of large vehicles along city streets.