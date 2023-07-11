 | Tue, Jul 11, 2023
Humboldt Council clamps down on big rig parking

Humboldt city council members approved measures tightening restrictions against big rig parking in residential areas. The ordinance has been in place for decades, but rarely enforced.

July 11, 2023 - 12:45 PM

Humboldt native Max Rickerson speaks Monday to Humboldt City Council members. Rickerson is funding construction of a museum to display animal trophies he has accumulated. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — The ordinance to restrict semi-trailers from parking along city streets has been on the books for decades, Humboldt Council members learned Monday night, but never enforced.

That willingness to turn a blind eye caught up with them when “just one guy,” turned into several parking their rigs in front of people’s homes, causing a problem for fellow residents.

Last month, Council members ordered City Attorney Fred Works to draft an ordinance banning the parking of large vehicles along city streets.

