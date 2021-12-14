 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt Council has eyes on summer

The dead of winter still lies ahead, although Humboldt City Council members are talking swimming pool painting. The city will pay $28,900 to have a construction company paint the pool.

By

Local News

December 14, 2021 - 9:53 AM

The city of Humboldt gave hams to city council members for Christmas. Front row from left are Goodner and Cindy Holinsworth; back row from left, Bowman, Otis Crawford, Paul Cloutier and Don Becannon. Absent were Sarah Hart and Sunny Shreeve. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Though “I thought we just did this,” was actually five years ago, Mayor Nobby Davis’s sentiment about getting the city pool repainted was widely shared at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Members agreed to pay $28,900 to Ashton Kate Construction doing business as Torrey Business Construction to paint the pool, a job that needs done about every five or six years. 

“As much as it pains me, I would recommend we maintain our pool,” said Cole Herder, city administrator. 

Related
August 11, 2021
July 14, 2020
April 14, 2015
February 12, 2013
Most Popular