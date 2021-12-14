Humboldt Council has eyes on summer

HUMBOLDT — Though “I thought we just did this,” was actually five years ago, Mayor Nobby Davis’s sentiment about getting the city pool repainted was widely shared at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Members agreed to pay $28,900 to Ashton Kate Construction doing business as Torrey Business Construction to paint the pool, a job that needs done about every five or six years.

“As much as it pains me, I would recommend we maintain our pool,” said Cole Herder, city administrator.