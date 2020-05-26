Humboldt daycare still Growing

HUMBOLDT — Since The Growing Place Childcare Center & Preschool opened in Humboldt in 2005, its leaders kept a sort of “wish list” of improvements.

An indoor play area — where kids could run around to burn off excess energy and discover the many benefits of physical activity — topped that list.

Soon, a 4,000 square foot expansion will be in the making. More than a quarter of the space, 1,400 square feet, will be devoted to a recreation room that can hold up to 60 students.