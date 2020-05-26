Menu Search Log in

Humboldt daycare still Growing

The Growing Place in Humboldt is continuing to expand. A new indoor recreation area is in the works.

By

Local News

May 26, 2020 - 10:58 AM

The Growing Place will add 4,000 square feet, including an indoor recreation center and classrooms. Pictured from left, Administrator Janie Works; 4-year-olds Kamri Eccles, Abraham Weese, Jentry Mueller; and Director Tina Friend. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Since The Growing Place Childcare Center & Preschool opened in Humboldt in 2005, its leaders kept a sort of “wish list” of improvements.

An indoor play area — where kids could run around to burn off excess energy and discover the many benefits of physical activity — topped that list.

Soon, a 4,000 square foot expansion will be in the making. More than a quarter of the space, 1,400 square feet, will be devoted to a recreation room that can hold up to 60 students.

Related
May 13, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 13, 2020
March 2, 2020
Trending