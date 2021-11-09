 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
Humboldt defers fire truck repairs

Rather than spending $11,000 or more to repair a 27-year-old fire truck, Humboldt officials will instead wait for a new truck to arrive sometime after Jan. 1. Because Humboldt's Volunteer Fire Department coordinates it services with other townships, there's a large pool of resources to draw from in the event of a fire.

By

Local News

November 9, 2021 - 10:24 AM

Stephanie “Stevie” McBeth, left, has joined Chief Shannon Moore at the Humboldt Police Department. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — City officials agreed to wait until a new fire truck arrives after the first of the year rather than invest in repairing its 27-year-old truck that is unable to pump water.  The culprit is a malfunctioning gearbox.

A “rough estimate” for the repairs — once determined what is needed — is $11,000, said Cole Herder, Humboldt city administrator, including transportation to Salina, where the repairs would be done.  

Herder said deferring the repairs was on the advice of Sean McReynolds, chief of the city’s volunteer fire department.  

