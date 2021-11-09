Humboldt defers fire truck repairs

HUMBOLDT — City officials agreed to wait until a new fire truck arrives after the first of the year rather than invest in repairing its 27-year-old truck that is unable to pump water. The culprit is a malfunctioning gearbox.

A “rough estimate” for the repairs — once determined what is needed — is $11,000, said Cole Herder, Humboldt city administrator, including transportation to Salina, where the repairs would be done.

Herder said deferring the repairs was on the advice of Sean McReynolds, chief of the city’s volunteer fire department.