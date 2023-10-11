Humboldt Fieldhouse gets HVAC upgrade

HUMBOLDT — After a long wait and an awfully hot summer, Humboldt’s community fieldhouse will soon have new HVAC units installed. At least that’s the plan, USD 258 Superintendent Amber Wheeler informed board members at Monday night’s meeting. Wheeler received confirmation Tuesday that four new units, which will be installed in the gymnasium, are slated to arrive by Oct. 20. Two smaller units have already been installed to regulate the locker rooms and foyer.

Air conditioning in the fieldhouse had been spotty since this summer, and the old units, which were connected to a finicky geothermal heating system, were disconnected once the school year began. The new units will use traditional electric and gas.

The improvements are part of the school district’s $17.45 million bond issue, which after being approved by voters last May, is now kicking into high gear. “It’s exciting to see,” said Wheeler. “Things are really getting moving.”