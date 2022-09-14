Humboldt keeps tax rate the same

HUMBOLDT — City council members kept Humboldt’s mill levy the same as for 2022 in approving their 2023 budget on Monday evening. That 93.56 levy will raise an additional $103,000 for the city due to the increased value in the city’s properties. The city generates about $1 million for its general fund through property taxes.

In approving the mill levy, council members raised the city’s Revenue Neutral Rate — the amount raised the previous year from property taxes.

To match the same amount of tax revenue as accrued for the 2022 budget, city leaders would have lowered the current mill levy to 84.363.