Humboldt’s Mike Myer has made a name for himself for his astrophotography, snapping brilliant photos of the moon, constellations and other celestial objects.

But he had never tried, until this week, to snap a picture of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system.

With clear skies and Jupiter as close to earth as it will be all year, Myer shot a 30-second video of the planet utilizing his large telescope.