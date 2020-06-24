Humboldt puts off opening pool

HUMBOLDT — Plans to open the Humboldt Municipal Pool have been put on hold.

The pool, which was scheduled to open Monday, will remain closed until the city and county receive clearance from Allen County’s top health official.

Rebecca Johnson of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department announced earlier this week she is slowing the county’s process of reopening, which means current prohibitions of crowds of more than 45 people remain in effect, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.