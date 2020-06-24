Menu Search Log in

Humboldt puts off opening pool

Humboldt officials will delay reopening the city's swimming pool because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pool had been slated to open for the season on Monday.

By

Local News

June 24, 2020 - 9:53 AM

The Humboldt Municipal Swimming Pool is scheduled to reopen June 29. Photo by BG Consultants file photo

HUMBOLDT — Plans to open the Humboldt Municipal Pool have been put on hold.

The pool, which was scheduled to open Monday, will remain closed until the city and county receive clearance from Allen County’s top health official.

Rebecca Johnson of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department announced earlier this week she is slowing the county’s process of reopening, which means current prohibitions of crowds of more than 45 people remain in effect, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related
June 10, 2020
May 12, 2020
April 14, 2020
March 15, 2020
Trending