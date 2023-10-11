Humboldt talks building plans

HUMBOLDT — Beth Barlow’s plans to build eight new homes around Humboldt appealed to Humboldt city council members Monday night in their decision to give Barlow permission to use the city as her vehicle to apply for state funding through a state Moderate Income Housing grant.

Humboldt officials selected Barlow over Jeri Hammerschmidt, representing First Step Builders, LLC of Spring Hill, who also hoped to use the same funding vehicle as Barlow.

Hammerschmidt’s plans were to develop about 2 acres at 441 Franklin in the Sterling Ridge subdivision north of town. The city owns the land and was willing to essentially gift the land to First Step in return for its development.