Humboldt talks building plans

Humboldt City Council members discussed an application for a state grant that would allow local developers access to state funding for housing.

October 11, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Brent Aiello of Gas speaks to Humboldt City Council members Monday about extending the period to allow local fireworks sales in advance of the July 4 holiday. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Beth Barlow’s plans to build eight new homes around Humboldt appealed to Humboldt city council members Monday night in their decision to give Barlow permission to use the city as her vehicle to apply for state funding through a state Moderate Income Housing grant. 

Humboldt officials selected Barlow over Jeri Hammerschmidt, representing First Step Builders, LLC of Spring Hill, who also hoped to use the same funding vehicle as Barlow. 

Hammerschmidt’s plans were to develop about 2 acres at 441 Franklin in the Sterling Ridge subdivision north of town. The city owns the land and was willing to essentially gift the land to First Step in return for its development. 

