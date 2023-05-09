 | Tue, May 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt to tighten rules for semi-trailer parking

Humboldt City Council members agreed Monday to take a tougher stance on those who park their semitractor-trailer units long Bridge Street. Trucks are allowed; the trailers are not.

By

Local News

May 9, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Vicki Wright of the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, left, and Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis hold the proclamation declaring Humboldt recognizes May as Mental Health Month. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — After years of complaints, Humboldt council members agreed to address the issue of semi-trailer trucks parking on the east and west ends of downtown along Bridge Street.

During his term as city administrator, Cole Herder said the issue has only increased.

Complaints include the lack of visibility created by as many as six or seven semis parked at the entrance of the Neosho Street Bridge and by the nearby homeowners’ ability to safely back their vehicles from their residences. 

Related
May 14, 2018
September 12, 2017
April 10, 2012
June 15, 2010
Most Popular