Humboldt to tighten rules for semi-trailer parking

HUMBOLDT — After years of complaints, Humboldt council members agreed to address the issue of semi-trailer trucks parking on the east and west ends of downtown along Bridge Street.

During his term as city administrator, Cole Herder said the issue has only increased.

Complaints include the lack of visibility created by as many as six or seven semis parked at the entrance of the Neosho Street Bridge and by the nearby homeowners’ ability to safely back their vehicles from their residences.