Humboldt virtual teacher recognized

MANHATTAN — Katelyn Meiwes, virtual high school teacher at Humboldt High School, is one of eight Kansas State University College of Education alumni from across Kansas awarded a $5,000 community service stipend from the college’s inaugural Today’s Teacher program as recognition for their outstanding and impactful educational initiatives beyond the classroom.

As a virtual educator, Meiwes strives to meet her students — teenagers and adults — wherever they are, literally and figuratively. She is developing guided early childhood activities for students who bring their children with them to school meetings and developing guided educational activities that the parents and children can do at home. The majority of her students are completing their high school degrees online due to a number of life situations.

All of the awardees were also recipients of the Tomorrow’s Teacher Scholarship Program as undergraduate students. It is one of the college’s most prestigious scholarship programs since it was established in 1999. The Tomorrow’s Teacher and Today’s Teacher programs were both created and funded by longtime K-State philanthropists Lee and Barb Harris. Only eight of the teachers’ submissions were chosen statewide.