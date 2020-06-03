Humboldt woman files

Alana Cloutier of Humboldt filed Monday to represent the 9th District in the Kansas House of Representatives.
As the only Democrat in the race, she will face the winner of the Aug. 4 Republican primary race where incumbent Rep. Kent Thomson, rural LaHarpe, faces Armando J. Hernandez, of Chanute.
This is Cloutier’s first run for public office, though she has been involved in politics practically all of her life.
