IHS prom ‘slays’

Commentary: Overheard at prom, a younger generation's show of support is an encouraging sign for the future (even if we don't understand their slang).

April 22, 2024 - 3:23 PM

A trio of girls shout compliments as Kennedy Maier and Kendall Glaze enter Iola High School prom Saturday. Photo by Screenshot/Iola Register Facebook Live

A trio of junior high-age girls shouted their compliments as couples emerged from their vehicles during Iola High School’s prom Grand March Saturday evening. 

“Slay!”

“Yass, queen.”

“It’s giving, it’s giving…”

“You’re serving.”

“You ate.”

Because I’m not current with the Gen Alpha and Gen Z lingo, those apparently are all flattering remarks. I overheard a mom explain that “you ate” is “the thing right now. It’s like ‘you rocked it.’”

Again and again, the girls whooped and hollered their support and encouragement, whether they knew the couples or not. 

