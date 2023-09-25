 | Mon, Sep 25, 2023
Introducing your 2023 Kincaid Fair Queen hopefuls

The 2023 Kincaid Free Fair returns with its annual smorgasbord of fun, games and the crowning of this year's Kincaid Fair Queen. Six area teens are in the running.



Local News

September 25, 2023 - 2:25 PM

One of six candidates will be crowned 2023 Kincaid Fair Queen Saturday.

KINCAID — The Kincaid Fair begins this Thursday and runs through Saturday. This year’s theme is “Back to the Country.” The fair will feature a free bean feed Thursday evening, a fun run Saturday morning followed by a parade later that day, and will wrap up with a fireworks display Saturday evening at Kincaid’s ballpark.

The late Terry Feuerborn and Janice Feuerborn are the grand marshalls. 

This year’s six Fair Queen contestants are below. The queen will be announced before the parade Saturday.

