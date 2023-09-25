Introducing your 2023 Kincaid Fair Queen hopefuls

KINCAID — The Kincaid Fair begins this Thursday and runs through Saturday. This year’s theme is “Back to the Country.” The fair will feature a free bean feed Thursday evening, a fun run Saturday morning followed by a parade later that day, and will wrap up with a fireworks display Saturday evening at Kincaid’s ballpark.

The late Terry Feuerborn and Janice Feuerborn are the grand marshalls.

This year’s six Fair Queen contestants are below. The queen will be announced before the parade Saturday.