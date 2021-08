Josiah D’Albini

The fall semester doesn’t begin for another couple of weeks, but more than 170 international students have arrived on the Allen Community College campus already.

Josiah D’Albini, director of student life at ACC, spoke at Monday’s Iola City Council meeting about the influx of students

D’Albini, who is a candidate for the Council, invited those at the meeting to help welcome the newcomers, representing 25 countries from around the globe, to the Iola community.