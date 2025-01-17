Iola celebrates Homecoming royalty and a coaching legend

Iola High School’s 2025 Winter Homecoming featured an added element of nostalgia Friday as former IHS girls head coach Becky Carlson was inducted into the Don Bain Athletics Hall of Fame.

Carlson retired last spring after winning 533 career games and three state championships — including Iola’s 2006 title.

Becky Carlson, who coached Iola HIgh’s girls to a 2006 state championship, is flanked by family members Friday during her induction ceremony into the Don Bain Athletics Hall of Fame. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola HIgh’s Elza Clift (10) races up the court Friday against Wellsville. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola High’s TRe Wilson, center, defends against Wellsville’s Jake Taylor (3) Friday. Also in on the play is Iola’s Grady Dougherty (4). Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos

That was prelude to the crowning ceremony, during which Mariah Jelinek was crowned Homecoming Queen and Gavin Jones Homecoming King.

The action on the court wasn’t as favorable to the Mustang faithful.

Visiting Wellsville rallied in the fourth quarter to erase an 11-point deficit and nab a 62-54 in the Mustang girls contest. The Eagles didn’t need such theatrics in the boys matchup as Wellsville rolled to an 80-50 victory.

In other area hoops results Friday, Humboldt’s boys defeated Cherryvale, 52-12, while the Charger girls defeated the Lady Cubs, 42-31.

Marmaton Valley High’s boys defeated Yates Center, 60-49, as well.

Iola’s squads return to action Tuesday at home against Crest in the first round of Iola’s War on 54 Midseason Tournament.