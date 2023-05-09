Iola City Council green lights streets project

Iola City Council members agreed that even with costs higher than projected, and no known developer ready to build, extending streets and utilities through an undeveloped part of Iola is worth the investment.

Council members voted unanimously Monday to accept a bid from Mission Construction, St. Paul, to spend $1,730,255 to build a new street into what will become known as Cedarbrook Third Addition at the north edge of Iola.

The Mission bid was one of three the city received.