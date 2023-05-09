 | Tue, May 09, 2023
Iola City Council green lights streets project

Iola City Council members approved a $1.3 million street extension to accommodate potential development, even though the costs are higher than anticipated, and after plans for one developer to build duplexes fell through.

May 9, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Spectators watch a baseball tournament at Iola's Riverside Park Saturday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Iola City Council members agreed that even with costs higher than projected, and no known developer ready to build, extending streets and utilities through an undeveloped part of Iola is worth the investment.

Council members voted unanimously Monday to accept a bid from Mission Construction, St. Paul, to spend $1,730,255 to build a new street into what will become known as Cedarbrook Third Addition at the north edge of Iola.

The Mission bid was one of three the city received.

