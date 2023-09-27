 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola Council approves rules for local solar, wind power users

Iola City Council members established parameters for electric customers to install their own solar, wind or other renewable energy sources. The codes are in line with state law, officials noted.

By

Local News

September 27, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Steve Strickler, owner of Strickler’s Dairy since 1978, called his decision to invest in solar panels, featured above, a “no brainer” for his dairy operation. “They require almost no maintenance; we wash them off about once a year, and that’s it.” Strickler took advantage of federal funding to install the panels, which meant he paid a third, the government paid a third, and the remaining third was a tax credit. Solar doesn’t come close to covering the dairy farm’s energy consumption, he said, “but it makes a huge difference on our peak usage days.” Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

The Iola City Council approved changes Monday to its municipal code for electric customers who take advantage of parallel generation, like solar or wind power. Moving forward, utility customers will be limited to installing systems that generate no more than 4% over their peak monthly consumption. For energy delivered to the City of Iola’s grid, customers will be credited on a yearly basis. 

The ordinance falls in line with Kansas statutes. 

The restrictions apply to all electric customers, not just residences. 

Related
August 4, 2020
June 13, 2019
June 7, 2019
October 19, 2018
Most Popular