Iola Council approves rules for local solar, wind power users

The Iola City Council approved changes Monday to its municipal code for electric customers who take advantage of parallel generation, like solar or wind power. Moving forward, utility customers will be limited to installing systems that generate no more than 4% over their peak monthly consumption. For energy delivered to the City of Iola’s grid, customers will be credited on a yearly basis.

The ordinance falls in line with Kansas statutes.

The restrictions apply to all electric customers, not just residences.