Iola Council not ready to join recycling effort

Iola City Council members offered up more questions than answers when approached Monday about a joint recycling venture with Allen County.

The Council visited Monday with Janie Works of Allen County Recycling, a small group of volunteers that collects from businesses in the area, and oversees a depository in the old Thompson Poultry plant on the east edge of town.

Works requested, at the behest of Allen County commissioners, that Iola and Allen County join forces to provide a part-time employee to oversee cardboard collections for a 90-day trial period.