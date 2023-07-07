Iola Council to talk recycling, budget

Iola City Council members will hear a request Monday to partake in a joint recycling venture with Allen County.

Janie Works, a volunteer with Allen County Recycling, already has approached county commissioners about having city and county employees work part time on cardboard collection on an interim basis.

A small but dedicated group of volunteers has overseen cardboard collection for the past several years, but as more businesses take part, it has grown too cumbersome for the group to maintain alone.