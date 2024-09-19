Iola RCIL office settles into new location

The Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL) in Iola saw a silver lining when its lease was not renewed at their previous location.

“We were wanting additional space anyway as well as a permanent home for our office in Iola,” said RCIL Executive Director Deone Wilson.

Those two requirements were met when the Center purchased the building formerly used by Norman Printing at 214 N. Jefferson.

The office made its official move on June 25. Renovations are ongoing.

“Just a few days ago, we had the big concrete loading dock removed that sat between the building and the apartment building behind it,” said Wilson. The next step is structural work.

Still ahead is the search for an architect to create renderings for a full renovation.

Founded on Sept. 21, 1984, the Resource Center is a non-profit organization that provides services to individuals with disabilities, their families and their communities.

RCIL Executive Director Deone Wilson. Courtesy photo

They are based out of Osage City, with additional offices in Iola, Emporia, El Dorado, and Topeka. RCIL is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week.

AN INCREASE in space at the new location will prove beneficial when it comes to these renovations, noted Wilson.

“The square footage is going to be phenomenal,” she said. “We’ll build a conference room, which is something we haven’t had. And we’ll have additional private offices for our staff to meet with the individuals we serve.”

With the extra space they will also be able to expand their equipment loan program. This program allows the organization to loan durable medical equipment to those in need, free of charge. Equipment items include bath benches, commodes, wheelchairs, transfer benches, walkers, cane, grab bars, and more.

While the expansion of other programs may be on the horizon, right now the office is focusing on raising awareness about its core services. “It doesn’t matter how old people are or what what kind of disability they have, they can receive our core services free of charge,” Wilson said. The core services include things like independent living skills training, advocacy, peer support, information and referral, and youth transition services.

Wilson hopes to see an expansion in youth transition services especially.

“It involves supporting youth who are leaving high school and transitioning into adulthood,” she said. The service is open to individuals with a disability between the ages of 14 and 24.

“We also help people who are residing in nursing facilities, but want to move to community-based settings,” she said. “Helping people access housing, employment and transportation are important to achieving independent living.”