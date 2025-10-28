Iola schools ‘Star’ struck

USD 257 had much to celebrate Monday night as board members heard how the district continues to perform well among Kansas schools, earning five Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) Star Recognition Awards for the second consecutive year.

“Iola USD 257 continues to outshine surrounding districts,” said Iola Elementary Principal Andy Gottlob, who presented the report on behalf of Curriculum Director Jenna Higginbotham. “We’ve received five of the seven awards — and most surrounding districts didn’t receive any. That’s pretty impressive. We’re doing a good job.”

The KSDE Star Recognition Program honors districts for achievements that reflect Kansas’ vision of the state lead leading the world in the success of each student. It evaluates schools across seven categories, including kindergarten readiness, social-emotional growth, graduation rates, and postsecondary success.

Gottlob noted that the awards represent a district-wide effort.

“These achievements are the result of every staff member working hard every day,” he said. “From our administration, teachers, custodians, parents, and secretaries to our superintendent and board members — everyone plays an important role in helping our district succeed.”

USD 257 has earned recognition for Kindergarten Readiness every year since the award was introduced in 2020, this year earning a bronze star.

Only three districts statewide achieved silver, and none received gold. “We’re one of just 26 districts out of 286 in Kansas with this award,” Gottlob noted. “That’s pretty amazing.”

He credited the district’s strong preschool program for laying the groundwork for student success in kindergarten and beyond.

The district also earned a bronze star for Social-Emotional Growth, recognizing the district’s K–12 curriculum supporting students’ emotional well-being and school climate.

Gottlob said the district uses a variety of measures, including student surveys and behavioral data, to evaluate growth. “We’re doing good stuff,” he said simply.

USD 257 received its second consecutive bronze award for High School Graduation, reflecting a 91.7% graduation rate in the 2023–24 school year.

Gottlob said that’s a significant improvement from when he joined the district nearly two decades ago.

“When I first came here, our graduation rate was around 82%. That’s a big step forward,” he said.

Superintendent Stacey Fager credited the district’s administrators and teachers for finding creative ways to help students succeed. “We’re constantly asking how we can help students reach graduation — whether through online classes, credit recovery, or support systems,” he said.

THE DISTRICT also received a copper star for Postsecondary Success, recognizing that between 50–59% of USD 257 graduates go on to earn a certification, degree, or continue their education within two years.

Gottlob pointed to the district’s expanding career and technical education programs as key contributors.