Iola schools to add eSports programs

Player 1 is about to go online.

Iola middle and high school students will soon enter the world of eSports. USD 257 board members approved spending $25,747.04 to purchase gaming equipment to start the new activity.

Technology Director Ben Prasko and Superintendent Stacey Fager recently visited an eSports program at Fort Scott, where high school students compete by playing video games with others from around the state. Some districts offer eSports as part of a Career and Technical Education curriculum, while others offer it as an after-school program. It’s not yet clear how Iola High School will develop its program, but Iola Middle School offers an after-school club sponsored by Chris Belknap who will coach the new version.

Prasko said he’s heard rumors that eSports could eventually be sanctioned by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, but some districts are opposed to the idea. They prefer to organize their own leagues. Because video games are played remotely, the program has high initial costs but minimal expense after. Students typically won’t be traveling and they don’t need uniforms.