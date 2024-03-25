 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Iola speller makes it to fourth round

Iola Middle Schooler Leanna Flory competed in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

Local News

March 25, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Iola Middle School student Leanna Flory attends the Sunflower State Spelling Bee with her dad, Levi Flory, Saturday in Salina. Courtesy photo

Iola Middle Schooler Leanna Flory made it all the way to the fourth round at Saturday’s Sunflower State Spelling Bee at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

Prior to her departure for the competition, IMS students and staff gave her a proper send-off. Students lined the hallways Friday afternoon, clapping along to the school band’s performance of the fight song as Leanna left the building.

Hoping to just make it through the first round, the sixth-grader surprised herself when she made it even further.

