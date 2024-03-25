Iola speller makes it to fourth round

Iola Middle Schooler Leanna Flory made it all the way to the fourth round at Saturday’s Sunflower State Spelling Bee at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

Prior to her departure for the competition, IMS students and staff gave her a proper send-off. Students lined the hallways Friday afternoon, clapping along to the school band’s performance of the fight song as Leanna left the building.

Hoping to just make it through the first round, the sixth-grader surprised herself when she made it even further.