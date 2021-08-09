 | Mon, Aug 09, 2021
Iola to host state education leaders

Listening tour is a give-and-take on how our schools can improve.

By

Local News

August 9, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Area residents will have an opportunity to discuss education with Kansas officials next week.

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson and Deputy Commissioner Brad Neuenswander will meet with local educators, parents and others from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

The event is part of a tour of about 50 communities across the state, giving residents a chance to discuss various issues related to education. It’s part of the Kansas Can Success Tour, a community listening event similar to one done six years ago. 

