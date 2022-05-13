 | Fri, May 13, 2022
Iolan wins state ‘Welcome Back’ award

“After seeing the revitalization of his hometown, Porter chose to move back home to contribute and build on the momentum,” a press release about the award read.

Local News

May 13, 2022 - 3:13 PM

Paul Porter, owner of Big Square Media, won the Welcome Back award from the Kansas Department of Commerce. From left, Gov. Laura Kelly, Paul Porter and his wife, Hayley Derryberry, and Lt. Gov. David Toland, a native of Iola. Courtesy photo

Paul Porter of Iola was named the Welcome Back Award statewide winner Wednesday evening at the “To the Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses” event hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Porter was recognized for returning to Iola to own and operate Big Square Media, which offers full-service video production, real estate and event photography. 

