Iolan wins state ‘Welcome Back’ award

Paul Porter of Iola was named the Welcome Back Award statewide winner Wednesday evening at the “To the Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses” event hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Porter was recognized for returning to Iola to own and operate Big Square Media, which offers full-service video production, real estate and event photography.

“After seeing the revitalization of his hometown, Porter chose to move back home to contribute and build on the momentum,” a press release about the award read.