Iolans arrested in drug sweep

Several Iolans have been caught up in an eight-month investigation that led to several arrests across southeast Kansas Wednesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests as part of “Operation Spring Cleaning” involving KBI, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Chanute Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Warrants were issued related to the distribution of methamphetamine and possession of other controlled substances, according to the KBI press release.