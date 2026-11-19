Iolans invited to compete in Christmas decoration contest
Crown Realty is hosting a Christmas decoration contest, open to all Iolans, with the grand prize winner netting $500.
Christmas lights may soon be doing more than brightening up Iola’s neighborhoods. They could also put $500 in one resident’s pocket. Crown Realty of Iola is inviting residents to break out their decorations and compete in a holiday decorating contest, with cash on the line and a little extra Christmas spirit to share along the way.
The contest is open to Iola residents only, and there is no entry fee. Those who want to participate must register by providing their name and address to Crown Realty. Registration closes Dec. 14.
Jennifer Chester, realtor with Crown Realty, said the idea is intended to give residents another reason to get into the holiday spirit. “Iola is like a Hallmark town,” Chester said. “We’re hoping this will get people in the mood and the spirit of Christmas.”
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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