Menu Search Log in

It’s raining min-nows, hallelujah

Last week's rainy deluge brought about a rare sight near Mildred — fish falling from the sky. Residents in Mildred found several minnows on the ground once the rains stopped.

By

Local News

March 23, 2021 - 11:10 AM

One of the minnows that fell east of Mildred during a recent rain. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

MILDRED — It rained fish in Mildred last week.

Yes, you read that right.

Although the meteorological phenomenon is a rare one, experts claim it indeed occurs all over the world.

According to the BBC News, for example, “scientists say that ‘fish rain’ usually occurs when swirling whirlwinds over relatively shallow water develops into waterspouts and sucks in almost anything including fish, eels and even frogs.”

Regena Lance points out a minnow on the ground near her house.Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Over the weekend, Regena Lance said she was headed outside when she suddenly noticed something peculiar lying on the ground.

“There’s a little fish,” she said to herself. “That’s odd.”

Curious, she began scanning about, searching: “There’s another one. There’s another one. There’s another one.”

“I just kept seeing ‘em and seeing ‘em,” Lance recalled.

What on earth was happening?

Sam Rife looks for minnows that fell to earth during a recent rain.Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Unsure, Lance asked her father, 85-year-old Sam Rife, what he made of the situation.

“Well, it rained fish,” he said, without missing a beat. 

“[The wind] sucks up the water and carries ‘em.”

“I thought he was full of bologna,” said Lance, “but then I Googled it. It does rain fish.”

Granted, it’s still a weird thing for folks to wrap their heads around.

“I was talking to a neighbor and he thought I was crazy,” Lance laughed.

But sure enough, at Lance’s house east of Mildred this Register reporter found the ground covered with tiny minnows of a mysterious origin.

“I’d like to find a whopper!” exclaimed Lance as she looked about, counting excitedly.

Everywhere you turned, beady black eyes and silver scales.

As for where the minnows came from, Lance and Rife were unsure.

“Where did they start out?” Lance wondered. “Are they foreign fish?”

Sam Rife and his daughter Regena Lance walk to a county bridge in east Bourbon County that crosses the Osage River.Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Perhaps it will forever remain a legend, like that of Cyclone Bill, said Rife, who set about recalling several “different miracles.”

This particular one took place in Bentonville, Ark., he said, after a cyclone “tore up a whole lot of stuff.”

Rife’s grandfather was OK, but after the storm “there was a baby sitting there on the ground, crying.”

“They tried for years to find out where he come from,” said Rife, but Cyclone Bill never did discover his true origins.

Related
March 1, 2021
February 19, 2018
January 23, 2017
June 18, 2014
Trending