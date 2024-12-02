It’s time for Christmas

Humboldt’s annual Bike Around the Square drew a large crowd Friday evening. The downtown square was blocked off to allow children and adults time to adorn their bicycles with festive holiday lights and ride together. Additional holiday lights were added to the center of the square. Santa and Mrs. Claus met with local children to discuss their Christmas list.

Humboldt’s annual Bike Around the Square drew a large crowd Friday evening. The downtown square was blocked off to allow children and adults time to adorn their bicycles with festive holiday lights and ride together. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Above from left, Cali Joe Stickney, Jeff Slife, Charlee Stickney and Chriss Stickney, all of Humboldt, make s’mores around a campfire, accompanied by dog Chloe. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Santa arrives after making a few laps around the Humboldt square via a bicycle-drawn carriage. He and Mrs. Claus are assisted by Humboldt Police. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Larson Ramsey of Pittsburg visits with Santa. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Athena Hobbs of Neosho Falls visits with Santa. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Lucifer Ray Hiss, age 4 of Chanute, tells Santa about his wish list. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 6 photos