 | Mon, Dec 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

It’s time for Christmas

Humboldt's annual Bike Around the Square brought a large crowd with decorated bicycles to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

By

Local News

December 2, 2024 - 3:13 PM

Santa and Mrs. Claus meet with Remi and Rawlins Welch of Wichita to discuss their Christmas list. The boys are grandsons of Troy and Tina Lott of Humboldt and were visiting for the weekend. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt’s annual Bike Around the Square drew a large crowd Friday evening. The downtown square was blocked off to allow children and adults time to adorn their bicycles with festive holiday lights and ride together. Additional holiday lights were added to the center of the square. Santa and Mrs. Claus met with local children to discuss their Christmas list.

Humboldt’s annual Bike Around the Square drew a large crowd Friday evening. The downtown square was blocked off to allow children and adults time to adorn their bicycles with festive holiday lights and ride together. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Above from left, Cali Joe Stickney, Jeff Slife, Charlee Stickney and Chriss Stickney, all of Humboldt, make s’mores around a campfire, accompanied by dog Chloe. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Santa arrives after making a few laps around the Humboldt square via a bicycle-drawn carriage. He and Mrs. Claus are assisted by Humboldt Police. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Larson Ramsey of Pittsburg visits with Santa. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Athena Hobbs of Neosho Falls visits with Santa. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Lucifer Ray Hiss, age 4 of Chanute, tells Santa about his wish list. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
6 photos
Related
November 29, 2021
November 23, 2021
November 30, 2020
November 25, 2019
Most Popular