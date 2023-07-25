John Deere dealer plans new facility

Prairieland Partners, Iola’s John Deere dealership, plans to build a new facility along U.S. 169 at the northeast edge of town.

Iola and Allen County officials gave their stamps of approval Monday and Tuesday, respectively, clearing the way for the city to annex more than 105 acres of property owned by Sally Huskey at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

The Prairieland Partners dealership will build on a 25-acre parcel of that land, Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder said.