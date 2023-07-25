 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
John Deere dealer plans new facility

Iola and Allen County officials are in the midst of approving the city's move to annex a parcel of property near U.S. 169 to accommodate construction of a new Prairieland Partners dealership.

Local News

July 25, 2023 - 1:47 PM

Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder speaks Tuesday with Allen County commissioners about the city's move to annex a parcel of land near U.S. 169 and North Dakota Road. The annexation would accommodate construction of a new John Deere dealership from Prairieland Partners. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Prairieland Partners, Iola’s John Deere dealership, plans to build a new facility along U.S. 169 at the northeast edge of town.

Iola and Allen County officials gave their stamps of approval Monday and Tuesday, respectively, clearing the way for the city to annex more than 105 acres of property owned by Sally Huskey at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

The Prairieland Partners dealership will build on a 25-acre parcel of that land, Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder said.

