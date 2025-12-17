 | Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Just the right notes

Iola High School and Iola Middle School bands provide a medley of tunes during their winter concert Tuesday at the Bowlus.

Local News

December 17, 2025 - 2:45 PM

Iola Middle School beginner band students perform during their winter concert Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School and Iola Middle School band students hosted their winter concert at the Bowlus Tuesday.

The students are under the direction of Brandi Holt.

Brandi Holt leads the Iola Middle School Intermediate Concert Band through a number during the IMS/IHS Winter Concert at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kahdrien Boeken plays the trumpet for the Iola High School Concert Band Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola Middle School band students Laken Kern, from left, Kalie Jernigan and Jade Velaquez Argaez perform a tune at Tuesday’s IMS/IHS winter band concert. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola Middle School band students Nelly Ramirez Hernandez, from left, Brynn Wilson Daniel Torres Avila perform Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High School band members Josh Wanker, from left, Kahdrien Boeken and Avery Strickler perform at the Bowlus Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High School Jazz Band Instructor Brandi Holt, foreground, plays a tune with students, second row from left, Bethany Miller and Raiden Stowell; and back row, Kyndal Barlett and Jimena Avila Fuentes. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
6 photos


Related
December 7, 2021
May 19, 2021
April 20, 2021
April 1, 2021
Most Popular