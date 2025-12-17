Just the right notes

Iola High School and Iola Middle School band students hosted their winter concert at the Bowlus Tuesday.
The students are under the direction of Brandi Holt.
Brandi Holt leads the Iola Middle School Intermediate Concert Band through a number during the IMS/IHS Winter Concert at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Kahdrien Boeken plays the trumpet for the Iola High School Concert Band Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola Middle School band students Laken Kern, from left, Kalie Jernigan and Jade Velaquez Argaez perform a tune at Tuesday’s IMS/IHS winter band concert. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola Middle School band students Nelly Ramirez Hernandez, from left, Brynn Wilson Daniel Torres Avila perform Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola High School band members Josh Wanker, from left, Kahdrien Boeken and Avery Strickler perform at the Bowlus Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola High School Jazz Band Instructor Brandi Holt, foreground, plays a tune with students, second row from left, Bethany Miller and Raiden Stowell; and back row, Kyndal Barlett and Jimena Avila Fuentes. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register