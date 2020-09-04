Menu Search Log in

Kansas cases tick up

In last two days, state sees increase of 1,280 new COVID-19 cases.

Local News

September 4, 2020 - 5:35 PM

Kansas saw an increase of 1,280 cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. 

The state’s total is 45,220 cases, and 481 deaths. 

Local caseloads are: Allen County, 33; Anderson County, 44; Bourbon County, 105; Crawford County 766, and Woodson County, 11. 

Related
September 1, 2020
August 21, 2020
July 2, 2020
June 26, 2020
Trending