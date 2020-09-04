Kansas cases tick up

Kansas saw an increase of 1,280 cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The state’s total is 45,220 cases, and 481 deaths.
Local caseloads are: Allen County, 33; Anderson County, 44; Bourbon County, 105; Crawford County 766, and Woodson County, 11.
