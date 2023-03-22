Kansas Children’s Service League to expand, Kiwanis told

Alisha Turner, Healthy Families supervisor for Kansas Children’s Service League in Iola, told Kiwanis Club members Tuesday about her agency’s plans to expand soon from serving Allen, Neosho and Wilson counties to also include Woodson and Bourbon counties.

Kansas Children’s Service League, working with Healthy Families Kansas and the Department for Children and Families, is a home visitation program working with expecting mothers and families of newborns to help with many parenting and life skills, such as nutrition, supervision, discipline, medical and mental health concerns, budgeting, transportation and work accommodations, to strengthen families, prevent child abuse and neglect and keep children in their families’ homes.

Referrals can come from DCF, physicians, hospitals, mental health centers, pregnancy resource centers and other sources.