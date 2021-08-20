 | Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Kansas flags at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter

Morton County fireman Josh Schwindt was fatally electrocuted while searching for survivors of a rollover accident

August 20, 2021 - 5:20 PM

On Friday, Governor Laura Kelly directed flags be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities in honor of Morton County firefighter Josh Schwindt, who was fatally electrocuted while searching for survivors of a rollover accident on August 16, 2021.

“Today, I directed flags be flown at half-staff to honor Morton County firefighter Josh Schwindt,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My condolences are with his family, loved ones, and fellow Morton County firefighters during their time of loss. Josh’s commitment to protecting his community and his service to our state will not be forgotten.”

Josh Schwindt was interred during services held on August 20, 2021.

